Gunman takes multiple hostages in Toulouse

A gunman has taken multiple hostages in a shop on the French city of Toulouse.

The suspect, who has donned a motorcyclist helmet, stormed the cafe-tobacco shop in the southern city at around 4.20pm.

It is not yet clear what the armed suspect is demanding or who he is, but authorities said it was too early to rule out terrorism as a motive.

Police have surrounded the shop near the Toulouse airport.

The suspect has demanded to speak with a negotiator, according to local French television.

Police tweeted: "Ongoing police operation on the port plan sector in Blagnac - please avoid the area and respect the perimeter of the security."

Locals have been told to stay indoors and a 300 metre crime scene has been set up around the shop.