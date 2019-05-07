'He is a good man, I love him': Actress Pamela Anderson declares support for Julian Assange after Belmarsh prison visit

Pamela Anderson wrapped herself up in a grey blanket covered in messages of support for Assange. Credit: PA

Former Baywatch star Pamela Anderson has spoken of her shock after visiting Julian Assange in a high security prison, and also declared her love for the Wikileaks founder. Wrapping herself in a grey blanket covered in what appeared to be messages describing injustice, the former Baywatch star said it was ''very difficult'' to see the 47-year-old in HMP Belmarsh. The actress met Assange on several occasions when he was at the Ecuadorian embassy in London before he was dragged out last month and sentenced to 50 weeks in prison for a bail violation. She was often pictured bringing him food or books.

Pamela Anderson arriving to visit Julian Assange at the Ecuadorian embassy in London in February 2017. Credit: PA

He is fighting extradition to the United States where he is wanted for questioning over the activities of WikiLeaks. Speaking after her visit, Ms Anderson said Assange "does not deserve to be in a supermax prison. "He has never committed a violent act. "He is an innocent person." The 51-year-old added that Assange has no access to information, is "really cut off from everybody" and has not been able to speak to his children. "He is a good man, he is an incredible person. I love him, I can't imagine what he has been going through," Ms Anderson added. "It was great to see him, but this is just misrule of law in operation. It is absolute shock that he has not been able to get out of his cell."

Pamela Anderson arrived at Belmarsh with WikiLeaks editor Kristinn Hrafnsson. Credit: PA

The US star added: "It is going to be a long fight and he deserves our support. He needs our support, so whatever anyone can do - maybe write to him, encourage him. "We just have to keep fighting, because it is unfair. He has sacrificed so much to bring the truth out and we deserve the truth." Revealing she felt sick and nauseous, Ms Anderson appeared to wipe her eyes and turn away from the press. Asked about the lengthy prison sentence Assange could face if he is extradited to the US, Ms Anderson said: "We need to save his life. That's how serious it is." Ms Anderson was joined on the visit by WikiLeaks editor Kristinn Hrafnsson who said the pair were "both quite emotional", adding that it was shocking to see his friend, a journalist and an intellectual, "sitting in a high-security prison". He said: "This is not justice. This is an abomination. "Someone said that you could judge the civilisation of a society by visiting its prisons. "Frankly, I have to say from my heart that this visit did not reflect well on the society here. Assange had been holed up at the Ecuadorian embassy since 2012. Ms Anderson was first spotted visiting him in September 2014. It has been reported the meeting was set up for Anderson to try to persuade Assange to back her new foundation, which supports women who are victims of sexual abuse. Though it might seem like the actress and the hacker may not have much in common, they apparently share a mutual appreciation for Russia.

Pamela Anderson declared her love for Assange and defended him with great passion. Credit: PA