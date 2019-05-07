Lady Gaga and Kim Kardashian among the stars revealing their 'campest' looks at beautiful and bizarre Met Gala 2019

Lady Gaga went through four changes of outfit at the Met Gala. Credit: PA

Lady Gaga underwent four costume changes and Katy Perry came dressed as a chandelier as celebrities gathered in New York for the Met Gala. Fashion's biggest party - overseen by Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour - is one of the most anticipated dates in the showbiz diary and is known for both its A-list guests and the often outlandish outfits they wear. It takes place on the first Monday in May at the Metropolitan Museum Of Art each year and raises money for the museum's Costume Institute. This time around the Met Gala asked celebrities to interpret the theme of Camp: Notes On Fashion, inspired by Susan Sontag's 1964 essay Notes On Camp and delivered its usual mix of the beautiful and the bizarre.

Lady Gaga arrived in a flowing pink dress - one of four outfits she unveiled at the Gala. Credit: PA

Lady Gaga, a co-chairwoman for the evening, was among the first to arrive on the pink carpet, a stone's throw from Central Park, and by the time she had made her way up the Met's famous steps she had worn no fewer than four outfits. The pop star and actress arrived in a giant hot-pink gown and ended up in sparkling black lingerie.

Stage three of the Lady Gaga look - a bright pink column dress, plus old-style 'brick' mobile phone Credit: PA

In between, Gaga wore a black strapless couture gown, which she paired with an umbrella. After that came a bright pink column dress, paired with oversized sunglasses and an old-fashioned brick mobile phone.

The final act as Lady Gaga reclines on the stairs in black lingerie. Credit: PA

The Kardashian-Jenner clan were among the later arrivals on the pink carpet, with matriarch Kris Jenner the first to arrive, followed by her daughters and their partners. Kim Kardashian West wore a beaded latex Thierry Mugler dress, that gave the illusion of being dripping wet. Kardashian West, 38, who also had wet-look hair, told Vogue it was an "honour" to wear a Mugler dress and that he envisioned her as "this California girl stepping out of the ocean, wet, dripping".

The Kardashian-Jenner clan with Corey Gamble, Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian-West, Kanye West, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott. Credit: PA

Her husband, the musician Kanye West, donned a more demure look, in matching dark-blue trousers and a jacket. Kylie Jenner walked the carpet with boyfriend Travis Scott. The 21-year-old wore a lavender, feathered naked dress, complete with matching purple wig. Her older sister Kendall, 23, also wore feathers, donning an orange dress.

Kim Kardashian-West said it was an Credit: PA

The Hadid sisters - Gigi and Bella - were also among the guests. Gigi shone in a sparkling silver jumpsuit designed by Michael Kors, who accompanied her on the carpet. The 24-year-old paired the outfit with a matching headpiece and feathered jacket that dragged along the floor. Bella, 22, had her hair styled in a pixie cut, wearing an elegant black gown with jewelled details. She finished the look with giant jewelled earrings.

Sisters Gigi Hadid, left, and Bella were also among the glamorous guests. Credit: PA

Rapper Cardi B required the help of six men to climb the Met's steps. Her red Thom Brown gown flowed behind her for about 10 feet and reportedly took 35 people more than 2,000 hours to create. Cardi completed the look with a matching headpiece.

Rapper Cardi B needed needed a team of footmen to help her up the staircase with her voluminous dress. Credit: PA

Katy Perry lit up the evening - literally - and arrived dressed as a chandelier. Perry worked on the eye-catching outfit with designer Jeremy Scott for Moschino, creating a crystal-covered mini-dress with lights attached to it. She wore a matching headpiece, complete with chandelier add-on.

Singer Katy Perry came dressed as a chandelier... Credit: PA

Lupita Nyong'o, star of Us and Black Panther, featured five Afro combs in the style of "Black Power" fists in her hairstyle. Her stylist, Vernon Francois, wrote on Instagram: "The raised fist logo represent unity, solidarity. Also known as Black Power. I will leave it there for now."

Black Panther star Lupita Nyong'o wore a colourful gown. Credit: PA

Actor Ezra Miller arrived carrying a face mask which when lowered revealed a mind-bending three pairs of eyes and another single 'cyclops' eye in the middle of his forehead. The effect was startling - something that would look right at home on a fantastic creature for the star of Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald.

Ezra Miller's eyes have it at the Met Gala. Credit: AP