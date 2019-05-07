- ITV Report
Liverpool in Champions League final after beating Barcelona in amazing comeback
Liverpool have delivered one of the greatest comebacks in Champions League history after beating Barcelona 4-0 at Anfield, reaching the final in dramatic fashion.
A stroke of genius from Trent Alexander-Arnold all but secured the win when Divock Origi converted a cheekily taken quick corner for the fourth goal of the night - his second.
Origi's two came either side of goals by halftime substitute Georginio Wijnaldum, sending Liverpool into their second straight final.
They are now set up to play either either Ajax or Tottenham on June 1.
It was only the third time in the history of the European Cup that a team came from three goals down after the first leg of a semifinal and progressed to the final, after Panathinaikos in 1970-71 and Barcelona in 1985-86.
No team has done it in the modern Champions League era.
The comeback was all the more unlikely given that Liverpool was without two of their first-choice forward line, Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino.
Instead, it was Origi, the scorer of the crucial fourth goal in the 79th minute, who made the seemingly impossible, possible.
And it needed some remarkable ingenuity from Trent Alexander-Arnold, who pretended to walk away from taking a corner before quickly spinning round and sending in a low cross as Barcelona's players dawdled - Origi swept in the finish.
There were a few fraught moments for Liverpool in the final moments as they aimed to see out the game but marshalled by the ultra-cool Van Dijk they saw off any threat.
The final whistle sparked wild scenes at the end with the whole squad and staff celebrating on the pitch in front of the Kop.
A communal singing of club anthem You'll Never Walk Alone capped the perfect evening.
Given the opposition, a team featuring arguably the greatest ever footballer in Messi, this will likely rank as Liverpool's greatest European performance, rivaling the comeback from three goals down against AC Milan in the 2005 Champions League final.
There was also the 3-1 win over Saint-Etienne in the 1977 European Cup and the 4-3 win from 2-0 down against Borussia Dortmund in the Europa League semifinals.
For Barcelona, it was the second year in a row that they let a three-goal lead slip, having beaten Roma 4-1 at home in the quarterfinals in 2018 before losing the return leg 3-0 to go out.