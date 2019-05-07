Liverpool in Champions League final after beating Barcelona in amazing comeback

Mohamed Salah, (L) watched from the sidelines with boss Jurgen Klopp as Virgil Van Dijk (R) put in another outstanding performance. Credit: PA

Liverpool have delivered one of the greatest comebacks in Champions League history after beating Barcelona 4-0 at Anfield, reaching the final in dramatic fashion. A stroke of genius from Trent Alexander-Arnold all but secured the win when Divock Origi converted a cheekily taken quick corner for the fourth goal of the night - his second. Origi's two came either side of goals by halftime substitute Georginio Wijnaldum, sending Liverpool into their second straight final. They are now set up to play either either Ajax or Tottenham on June 1.

Divock Origi scored (R) after an ingenious corner by Trent Alexander-Arnold (L). Credit: PA

It was only the third time in the history of the European Cup that a team came from three goals down after the first leg of a semifinal and progressed to the final, after Panathinaikos in 1970-71 and Barcelona in 1985-86. No team has done it in the modern Champions League era. The comeback was all the more unlikely given that Liverpool was without two of their first-choice forward line, Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino. Instead, it was Origi, the scorer of the crucial fourth goal in the 79th minute, who made the seemingly impossible, possible. And it needed some remarkable ingenuity from Trent Alexander-Arnold, who pretended to walk away from taking a corner before quickly spinning round and sending in a low cross as Barcelona's players dawdled - Origi swept in the finish. There were a few fraught moments for Liverpool in the final moments as they aimed to see out the game but marshalled by the ultra-cool Van Dijk they saw off any threat.

Great performances from Georginio Wijnaldum (R) and Jordan Henderson (L) contributed to the win. Credit: PA