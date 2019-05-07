Police investigate Ukip candidate Carl Benjamin over Jess Phillips ‘rape’ video

Labour MP Jess Phillips and Ukip candidate Carl Benjamin. Credit: PA

A Ukip candidate in the European elections is being investigated by police after releasing a video suggesting he might rape Labour MP Jess Phillips. Carl Benjamin, who had previously come under fire for a social media message in which he said he “wouldn’t even rape” the Birmingham Yardley MP, posted a video online suggesting that “with enough pressure I might cave”. West Midlands Police said they had received a report of a malicious communication and were investigating whether an offence had been committed. Ms Phillips said she broke down in tears after being told of Mr Benjamin’s comments.

Carl Benjamin (centre) appeared at the launch of Ukip’s election campaign alongside leader Gerard Batten (right). Credit: Stefan Rousseau/PA

Mr Benjamin released the video on YouTube, where he has a large following under the name Sargon of Akkad. After announcing a list of spoof Ukip policies, including invading Spain and restoring the British Empire, he said: “There’s been an awful lot of talk about whether I would or wouldn’t rape Jess Phillips. “I’ve been in a lot of trouble for my hardline stance of not even raping her. I suppose with enough pressure I might cave. But let’s be honest, nobody’s got that much beer.” A West Midlands Police spokesman said: “Police have received a report of malicious communications relating to MP Jess Phillips. “Officers have spoken to Ms Phillips and the comments are being investigated to establish if an offence has taken place.”

