Prince Charles to break with convention and speak about Brexit during Germany tour

Charles and Camilla will have talks with Angela Merkel but their discussions will remain private. Credit: AP

Whilst the royal news on Tuesday will continue to be dominated by the newest member of the Royal Family, there is another important event taking place later. The Prince of Wales will break with convention and talk about the on-going Brexit negotiations at the start of a four day tour to Germany. He will say the UK-German relationship is "in transition" and will urge both countries to maintain the "bonds between us". It’s highly unusual as the Royal Family sits above politics and avoids getting involved in Government matters - particularly when they are as controversial as Brexit. So, at a time when British politicians continue to struggle to find a way to leave the European Union, Prince Charles and Camilla will arrive in Berlin.

Charles and Camilla's trip to Germany was supposed to have taken place post-Brexit. Credit: PA

They begin their visit by meeting one of the most powerful politicians in the EU - Chancellor Angela Merkel. Charles and Camilla will have talks with the German leader but their discussions will remain private. Chancellor Merkel will be one of the most influential voices as the EU and UK attempt to finalise their future trading relationship. This evening, at a reception at the British Ambassador’s residence, Prince Charles will look ahead to the UK’s wider relations with Germany after Brexit. "It is a relationship in transition," Prince Charles is expected to say. "But whatever the shape of our future relationship, and whatever is negotiated and agreed between governments and institutions, it is more clear to me than it has ever been, that the bonds between us will, and must, endure - and that our young people, and future generations, will have as much cause to cherish those bonds as our generation has had." The heir to the throne won’t actually say the word "Brexit", it was clearly deemed too sensitive, but for him to comment on the state of the fractious negotiations with Brussels is a significant step. Royal visits abroad are always made at the request of the Foreign Office based on the Government’s priorities and this tour was supposed to be happening after the UK’s exit from the EU - which was scheduled for the end of March.

King George VI inspects the Berlin Airlift personnel in London. Credit: PA