Second body found in London freezer named by police as Henriett Szucs

Henriett Szucs was the second victim found. Credit: PA

The second woman whose body was found in a freezer in an east London flat has been named by police as Henriett Szucs. Szucs, 34, was a Hungarian national who had been in the UK for several years but had no fixed address, the Metropolitan Police said. She has not yet been formally identified but her next of kin have been informed, the force added. It comes after police confirmed the first victim was mother-of-three Mihirican Mustafa, who had been reported missing on May 10, 2018.

Mihrican Mustafa disappeared last May Credit: Family Handout/PA

The 38-year-old, who was also known as Mary Jane and MJ, disappeared last May. No formal cause of death has yet been established for the women but post-mortem examinations showed they both suffered multiple injuries. As Ms Mustafa was a missing person, the Met has referred itself to the police watchdog, the Independent Office for Police Conduct. Officers were called at 11.45am on April 26 to a flat in Vandome Close in the east of the capital, where the bodies were discovered.

Police on Vandome Close in east London. Credit: Dominic Lipinski/PA

Detective Chief Inspector Simon Harding, of the Homicide and Major Crime Command, said: "Today we have been able to confirm to Henriett’s family that she is sadly one of the women found in the property at Vandome Close. "They are of course devastated and we would ask for their privacy to be respected. MJ’s family continue to try to come to terms with their loss and we have specialist officers supporting both families." He continued: "Now we know Henriett’s identity, we would appeal for anyone with information about her and in particular her association with the address in Vandome Close where she was found to come forward. "We also continue to also ask for help to piece together the last movements of MJ’s life."

The bodies were found at a property on Vandome Close, Canning Town, London. Credit: PA