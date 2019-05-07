Talks bid to restore powersharing in Northern Ireland

A fresh bid to restore powersharing in Northern Ireland will get under way later.

The UK and Irish governments have convened a new talks process to try to break the logjam that has left the region without a properly functioning government for over two years.

Leaders of the five main parties have been invited to Stormont House – the UK Government’s base on the Stormont estate in Belfast – for an opening meeting on Tuesday afternoon.

Substantive negotiations are unlikely to take place on Tuesday, with the initial exchanges instead focusing on how the process will run in the days and weeks ahead.

Efforts to resurrect the devolved institutions have been injected with fresh urgency following the dissident republican murder of journalist Lyra McKee in Londonderry last month.