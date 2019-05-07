The Library of Things lending out unusual items from puzzles to a pressure washer

"There's a glitter ball, there's a unicycle, there's drills, hammers, there's jigsaw puzzles - things to have fun with..." Maurice Herson, one of the founders of the Oxford Library of Things, is used to connecting people to some unusual loaned items. Around 400 such libraries exist around the world, but the volunteer-run centre in the historic university city is one of only a handful in the UK.

The Library of Things has over 350 items ready to be borrowed. Credit: ITV News

The spaces run by run by SHARE Oxford give people access to a huge spectrum of more than 350 items - from party supplies and tennis rackets to kitchen appliances and turntables - without having to fork out on buying the 'things'. "How it works is that we have a website and you can browse the inventory for the things you want, choose the time you want to borrow it and then come in and get it and pay what we think is a small amount," Maurice explains. He said it's changing the way people think about the items in their lives. "I think it's very unlikely we'll ever make a profit, but any money that we make goes back into the library. The idea is that anybody should be able to borrow something. In terms of the community, it saves a lot of things being bought for very little purpose."

Their pressure washer has been in high demand because of the warmer weather. Credit: ITV News

The movement to lend out oddities only started in February but some items are already in high demand. Maurice said: "To my surprise the heat gun has been very popular, don't ask me why, but that has been very popular." Another well-loved item is their pressure washer which people have used to spruce up their gardens ahead of summer. To keep up with requests, the group has an online donations wish list for items such as garden tools, outdoor games and party supplies.

The group receive donations to help keep their library stocked. Credit: ITV News

The UK throws away around 11,000 bicycles and 28 million toys each year according to the North London Waste Authority. The volunteers are hoping to make a dent in that number by offering up their skills at a Repair Café which runs once every other month. With their growing inventory, they want people to embrace the borrowing trend and stop splashing out on replacing fixable items. Maurice added: "So many people have said 'gosh that's a good idea' and then there are people who are thinking not only is it a good idea, but it's something we could do."