What the papers say – May 7

A beaming Duke of Sussex is pictured across Tuesday’s front pages after Meghan gave birth to a baby son. Several pick out Harry’s proclamation that the “little thing is absolutely to-die-for”. The duke said he was “so incredibly proud” of his wife during an appearance at Windsor Castle’s Royal Mews.

Harry said Meghan and the baby were “doing incredibly well” and it had been “the most amazing experience”, the Daily Telegraph reports.

The infant was born at 5.26am as day broke on Monday, The Sun reports. The baby was born with a birth weight of 7lb 3oz, the Daily Express reports.

Meghan had hoped to give birth at home, but the 37-year-old was taken to hospital in London, the Daily Mail reports.

Harry appears on the front of The Guardian, although the paper leads with warnings over human destruction of natural habitats.

The warnings, which come after a landmark UN report, are also on the front page of the i.

A global recruitment drive for tens of thousands of foreign nurses will be launched by the NHS, The Times reports.

Donald Trump’s threat to slap tariffs on all Chinese imports and the resulting market jitters lead the Financial Times.