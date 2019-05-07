Why the government’s Brexit talks with Labour will fail

In case you were in any doubt, there is zero chance of Labour and Jeremy Corbyn agreeing a Brexit deal with the Prime Minister, given that its central element is a pledge to keep the UK in the customs union till the next general election.

The point is that Labour’s main criticism of Theresa May’s Brexit plan is that it is “blind”, that it makes gives no promises or commitments about the UK’s future relationship with the EU.

And a pledge to keep the UK in the EU’s customs union only till 2022 would not turn blindness into perfect foresight.

So she needs to commit to keeping the UK in the CU to stand any chance of an entente with Labour.