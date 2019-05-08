After Champions League glory for Liverpool, here's nine other great sporting comebacks

Some of the greatest sporting comebacks over the years. Credit: AP/PA

What is it with Liverpool and comebacks? Perhaps fans should not have been surprised by the stunning back-from-the-dead 4-0 win against Barcelona in the Champions League semi-final, given the club's history of comebacks. Remember the FA Cup final against West Ham United? Or the 3-3 draw from 3-0 down to Manchester United at home in the Premier League? So, while the sporting world digests the latest roller coaster Champions League night at Anfield, here's nine other great sporting comebacks...

Mo Salan, Jurgen Klopp and Virgil van Dijk celebrate Liverpool's win. Credit: PA

Tiger Woods - The Masters 2019 Winning The Masters for the first time in 11 years last month was a feat in itself for Woods. But he did it just two years after telling Jack Nicklaus "I'm done", hampered as he was by crippling back pain that required spinal fusion surgery to enable him to walk again, let along swing a club.

Tiger Woods roars with delight after winning The Masters. Credit: AP

Tara Moore - ITF World Tour April 2019 Britain's Tara Moore was on the verge of a dreaded 'double bagel' in her ITF World Tour tennis match against Jessika Ponchet in Sunderland. Losing 6-0, 5-0 and facing match-point at 30-40, the 26-year-old threw caution - and her racquet - to the wind to clinch not only the second set on a tie-break but the match 6-3 in the deciding set.

Tara Moore was staring at a 'double bagel' defeat. Credit: PA

Barcelona-PSG - Champions League 2017 Barcelona produced their own miracle comeback two years ago in the Champions League Round of 16 having been thrashed 4-0 in the first leg in Paris. The La Liga giants were 3-1 up with just two minutes left to play in the return leg when the game took an unbelievable turn. Two goals from Neymar and a 95th minute strike from Roberto snatched an improbable 6-5 aggregate victory.

Neymar wheels away after PSG concede at Barcelona. Credit: AP

Miracle at Medinah - 2012 Ryder Cup Europe were looking to retain the trophy going into the 39th Ryder Cup in Illinois. But, as Saturday drew to a close, they found themselves 10-4 down before Ian 'The Postman' Poulter help haul Team Europe back to 10-6 and set up a grandstand finish. Even so, the US needed only four points to win but they could not cope on the final Sunday singles, crumbling to a 14.5-13.5 defeat.

Ian Poulter is known as The Postman - he always delivers for the Ryder Cup. Credit: AP

Miracle of Istanbul - Liverpool 2005 Liverpool faced off against AC Milan in the Champions League final and were totally outclassed in the first half, going in 3-0 down and seemingly out. Cue seven minutes of madness as first Steven Gerrard thumped home a header, before Vladimir Smicer hit a low drive and Xabi Alonso scored after seeing his penalty saved and Liverpool were level. Reds' keeper Jerzy Dudek produced a wonder save from Shevchenko in extra-time before that man Shevchenko missed the crucial spot-kick in the penalty shootout to see Liverpool lift the trophy.

Steven Gerrard lifts the Champions League trophy in Istanbul. Credit: AP

Dennis Taylor - World Snooker final 1985 Northern Irishman Taylor was staring at an embarrassing defeat when he faced off against the game's dominant force, Steve Davis. He trailed 8-0 after the first session of the final, then 9-1, before inching his way slowly back into the match. Well after midnight, more than 18 million viewers were glued to their TVs as Taylor clinched his only world crown in the final frame on the final black.

Dennis Taylor celebrates his 1985 world title. Credit: PA

Bob Champion - Grand National 1981 Bob Champion had been diagnosed with testicular cancer in 1979 so it was a marvel he was even riding again when he partnered Aldaniti in 1981. It was also a comeback for the horse, as he'd suffered a serious leg injury two years before his triumph at Aintree and many thought he'd never run again. For both Champion and Aldaniti, their fairy tale story came true as they held off Spartan Missile to win the Grand National.

Bob Champion and Aldaniti clear one of the final fences during the 1981 Grand National. Credit: PA

Ian Botham - The Ashes 1981 Ian Botham was a hero to cricket fans and a villain to the establishment. He'd just been sacked as captain after 12 winless Tests and with England one down after two matches against Australia. Mike Brearley was installed captain and asked Botham if he wanted to continue as a player. Botham did and the rest is history as he took six wickets and hit a 50 in the first innings at Headingley before smashing 149 not out to help England seal an improbable 18 run win. He followed that up at Edgbaston taking five wickets for one run in 28 balls in the Aussie's second innings to see England home by 29 runs.

Ian Botham celebrates another Australian wicket at Edgbaston. Credit: PA

Niki Lauda - F1 1976 Formula One star Niki Lauda crashed at the German Grand Prix in 1976, leaving the reigning F1 champion trapped in the wreckage as his car burst into flames. Incredibly, Lauda was back on the track in just 43 days at the Italian Grand Prix and would go on to win two more driving championships before retiring.