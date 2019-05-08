All-English Champions League final as Tottenham Hotspur beat Ajax

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino celebrates winning the UEFA Champions League Semi Final in Amsterdam. Credit: PA

Tottenham will play Liverpool in the Champions League final after beating Ajax with a last-minute goal. Spurs won 3-2 on Wednesday night in Amsterdam, after losing the first leg at home 1-0, and went through on an aggregate victory on away goals after the tie finished 3-3. It follows on from Liverpool's astonishing comeback beating Barcelona on Tuesday evening.

Tottenham Hotspur's Moussa Sissoko (centre) and Ajax's Dusan Tadic (left) battle for the ball during the UEFA Champions League Semi Final. Credit: PA

Spurs appeared to be defeated at half-time in the second leg at the Johan Cryuff ArenA as they trailed the Amsterdam 2-0 on the night and 3-0 on aggregate after goals from Matthijs De Ligt and Hakim Ziyech. However, a miraculous comeback, spearheaded by Lucas Moura, was completed deep into added time when the Brazilian footballer scored in the last minute, completing a hat-trick in the sixth minute of injury time. It continues the remarkable progress for Spurs under boss Mauricio Pochettino, who has led the club further in Europe than any other.