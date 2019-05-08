Anti-Brexit battle bus to be revealed on Irish border

An anti-Brexit battle bus is to be unveiled by a candidate in Northern Ireland for the European Parliament. Nationalist SDLP leader Colum Eastwood launches his campaign on the Irish border on Wednesday with a deliberate adoption of the tactics of his opponents. Mr Eastwood is staunchly opposed to EU withdrawal and believes it would be catastrophic for Northern Ireland. He is from the city of Londonderry, which is a short distance from the frontier and has a hinterland in Donegal in the Republic.

Mr Eastwood will say the campaign is “our people’s vote” and the election “is our time to take back control”. The Foyle Stormont Assembly member in the suspended devolved parliament is expected to accuse Brexiteers of conducting a misleading campaign and will call for honest politics focused on securing a future in Europe. Mr Eastwood said: “The voices of people here have been silenced and our interests sidelined.

