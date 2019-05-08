Auschwitz miniskirt and cushion among ‘disturbing’ items on web marketplace

An online marketplace has come under fire after it emerged a user was trying to sell “disturbing and disrespectful” items printed with images of Auschwitz. A miniskirt, cushion and tote bag were among the merchandise put up for sale on Redbubble. The items, priced between £12 and £35, were branded “nauseating” and “disgusting” by people online.

The seller was reported to the team running the site by officials at the Auschwitz Memorial charity. The group tweeted: “Do you really think that selling such products as pillows, mini skirts or tote bags with the images of Auschwitz – a place of enormous human tragedy where over 1,1 million people were murdered – is acceptable? “This is rather disturbing and disrespectful.”

