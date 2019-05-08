Donald Trump imposes new sanctions in bid to apply 'maximum pressure' on Iran as tensions escalate

Video report by ITV News Correspondent Emma Murphy

Tensions between Iran and the United States continue to rise after Tehran threatened to enrich its stockpile of uranium. Donald Trump has spoken out against Iran by announcing new sanctions against the country - imposing restrictions on Iranian steel, aluminium, copper and iron. These sectors provide Iran's troubled economy with foreign currency earnings. The US President said Tehran could expect "further actions unless it fundamentally alters its conduct". The White House said it would continue its "maximum pressure" campaign on the Iranian government until it stops supporting terror groups, ends destabilising activities in the region and gives up any nuclear weapons efforts.

"We call on the regime to abandon its nuclear ambitions, change its destructive behaviour, respect the rights of its people, and return in good faith to the negotiating table," Mr Trump said. The United States, Germany, Britain, France, Russia, China and the European Union signed a deal with Iran in 2015 which lifted international sanctions in exchange for Tehran limiting its nuclear programme.

One year ago, Mr Trump pulled out of the agreement, which he called "the worst deal in history". He said the accord should also have restrained Iran's ballistic missile programme and curbed what his administration considers Tehran's malign activities in the region.

President Hassan Rouhani said Iran will begin keeping its excess uranium and heavy water from its nuclear program. Credit: AP