Prince William and host of stars announce England Women's World Cup squad
England's Women's World Cup squad has been unveiled by Prince William and a host of other celebrities.
As President of the FA, the Duke of Cambridge announced Steph Houghton would captain England in France this summer.
Soon after, a host of other stars announced the names of the other players.
Ex-England footballer David Beckham, Harry Potter star Emma Watson, and James Corden were just some of the other famous names to reveal the 23 Lionesses appointed by England boss Phil Neville.
The announcements were made in a series of individual videos posted on Twitter and included messages of support.
During his video message, Prince William said: ''The countdown is on to a momentous summer of football as our Lionesses head to France to take on the world's best at the Women's World Cup.
''Today marks an important moment on that journey as the England squad is officially revealed.
"On that note it gives me great pleasure to be able to announce that England's defensive rock and captain Steph Houghton will be on the plane to France.
''Steph, congratulations.
"I know you and the team will do the nation proud. Good luck!''
Houghton's inclusion in the squad is all the more poignant as she has previously hinted she could sacrifice her World Cup dream for husband Stephen Darby after he was diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease.
The former Liverpool and Bolton defender, 30, announced his retirement last September because of his debilitating diagnosis.
Actor and US TV host James Corden announced that striker Ellen White was part of the 23-person party.
Actress Emma Watson did a 3-2-1 countdown for her reveal to disclose defender Demi Stokes' selection with a picture of her on a T-Shirt she is wearing.
From the men's side of the game, current England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford, and ex-England captain David Beckham took part too.
Pickford announced fellow shot-stopper Karen Bardsley, while Beckham confirmed Nikita Parris' selection and that she will be wearing the No 7 shirt.
- The women's squad:
England boss Phil Neville has appointed Steph Houghton to lead a 23-strong squad to the Women's World Cup in France this summer.
Neville has named 11 players who will be making their World Cup debuts, while Karen Carney and Jill Scott will head to a fourth tournament.
Goalkeepers: Karen Bardsley (Man City), Mary Earps (Wolfsburg), Carly Telford (Chelsea)
Defenders: Millie Bright (Chelsea), Lucy Bronze (Lyon), Rachel Daly (Houston Dash), Alex Greenwood (Man Utd), Steph Houghton (captain, Man City), Abbie McManus (Man City), Demi Stokes (Man City) Leah Williamson (Arsenal)
Midfielders: Karen Carney (Chelsea), Jade Moore (Reading), Jill Scott (Man City), Lucy Staniforth (Birmingham City), Georgia Stanway (Man City), Keira Walsh (Man City)
Forwards: Toni Duggan (Barcelona) Fran Kirby (Chelsea), Beth Mead (Arsenal), Nikita Parris (Man City), Jodie Taylor (Seattle Reign), Ellen White (Birmingham City)