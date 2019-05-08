Prince William and host of stars announce England Women's World Cup squad

England's Women's World Cup squad has been unveiled by Prince William and a host of other celebrities.

As President of the FA, the Duke of Cambridge announced Steph Houghton would captain England in France this summer.

Soon after, a host of other stars announced the names of the other players.

Ex-England footballer David Beckham, Harry Potter star Emma Watson, and James Corden were just some of the other famous names to reveal the 23 Lionesses appointed by England boss Phil Neville.

The announcements were made in a series of individual videos posted on Twitter and included messages of support.