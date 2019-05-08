First images released of the temporary home for the House of Commons

The first images of Parliament's new temporary home have been released showing a gleaming, modern debating chamber and offices fit for the 21st Century.

Parliament’s Northern Estate, the group of buildings along Parliament Street and Whitehall, will be home to the 650 MPs and their staff while the Palace of Westminster, including the House of Commons, undergoes vital renovation.

Tom Brake MP, spokesperson for the House of Commons Commission, the Parliamentary authority responsible for the project, said: “Across the UK and the world the Palace of Westminster is recognised as an icon of democracy and yet the building itself is in increasingly urgent need of repair.

"The plans we are launching for consultation today are the essential first step towards ensuring it can be protected for future generations, as well as delivering a transformed Parliamentary Estate."

The cost of the renovation project has been estimated at more than £3bn.