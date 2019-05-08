Serial rape suspect Joseph McCann refuses to appear in court to face 12 charges including London and Watford attacks

Joseph McCann refused to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court to face 12 charges including five rapes, so "force" was used against him.

Chief Magistrate Emma Arbuthnot authorised the use of force to bring the 34-year-old before her by video-link from Belmarsh prison on Thursday.

McCann, from Aylesbury, in Buckinghamshire, was arrested near Congleton, in Cheshire, after a two-week search and a stand-off with officers overnight.

Negotiators and paramedics were deployed and he was eventually taken into custody in the early hours of Monday morning.

He is accused of the kidnap and rape of a woman in Watford in the early hours of Sunday April 21.