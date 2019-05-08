Gambling ads banned for appealing to children and suggesting self-esteem boost

A watchdog has banned three separate gambling ads for featuring young footballers, appealing to children and for suggesting betting could improve financial security and self-esteem. A tweet from Tottenham Hotspur’s Twitter page, seen on March 5, featured a picture of the team’s starting line-up against Borussia Dortmund, including players Harry Winks and Davinson Sanchez, alongside the logo of betting firm William Hill. The Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) challenged whether the ad was irresponsible because it featured Winks and Sanchez, who were both aged under 25.

The Tottenham Hotspur/William Hill ad Credit: ASA/PA

Under guidelines that came into force on April 1, online ads for gambling products must not target individuals likely to be under 18. The guidelines include a standard prohibiting of the use of sportspeople, celebrities or other characters who are, or appear to be, under 25. Spurs and William Hill acknowledged that Winks and Sanchez were under 25 but said they were included because they were selected in the starting line-up. The ASA said it understood the intention of the tweet was to inform the audience of the starting line-up but it was equally offering an opportunity to place a bet on the match. It concluded that the ad was irresponsible and ruled that it must not appear again in the form complained of. The ASA also banned an ad for Monopoly Casino seen on February 7 for having particular appeal to children.

Monopoly Casino ad Credit: ASA/PA