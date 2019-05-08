Great Escape camp POW Charles Clarke dies aged 95

Second World War hero Air Commodore Charles Clarke, who was held at the Stalag Luft 3 prisoner camp at the time of The Great Escape, has died at the age of 95, it has been announced.

The Lancaster Bomber crewman became a teenage prisoner of war in 1944 when his plane was shot down and he was captured by the Nazis.

Cdr Clarke was described as a “giant of our nation” by John Nichol, the former RAF navigator who was himself taken prisoner during the first Gulf War.