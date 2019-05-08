Hackers steal nearly £31 million in Bitcoin from online exchange

Hackers have stolen nearly £31 million in Bitcoin from one of the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchanges, its chief executive has said. Binance said hackers were able to withdraw 7,000 Bitcoin (£30.9m) in one transaction after using “a variety of techniques, including phishing, viruses and other attacks”. The Japan-based exchange’s chief executive Changpeng Zhao, known as CZ, said the transaction represented “about 2%” of Binance’s total Bitcoin holdings.

CZ said Binance will use its secure asset fund “to cover this incident in full” and a “thorough security review” will be carried out. Binance warned its account holders that it expected the review to take around a week, during which time withdrawals and deposits will remain suspended, although trading would continue to be possible. “Not the best of days, but we will stay transparent,” he tweeted.

