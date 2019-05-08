Holyrood committee to look at European relations post Brexit

The best way for Scottish ministers to deal with EU nations in the wake of Brexit will be considered at Holyrood.

MSPs on the Europe Committee are launching a new inquiry, looking at how the Scottish Government can best engage with and influence other nations.

It will look at the work being done by hub offices the Scottish Government has opened in Berlin, Brussels, London, Dublin and Paris.

Committee convener Joan McAlpine explained the inquiry was about “the role the Scottish Government needs to take in maintaining and enhancing Scotland’s influence with the EU and the rest of the world”.