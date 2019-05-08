Ex-Atomic Kitten singer Kerry Katona spared jail and fined almost £1,000 for failing to send child to school

Kerry Katona has been spared jail for failing to send one of her five children to school.

She was fined £500 for failing to send her child, who was not named, to school between April and November last year.

The court was told at the lowest point, the child’s attendance was 48%.

Katona was given 14 days to pay the fine as well as £325 in costs and a £100 surcharge.

The former Atomic Kitten singer was due to stand trial at Brighton Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday and had been expected to represent herself.

However she did not turn up and a solicitor entered a guilty plea on her behalf.

Katona, whose children range in age from 16 to four, was previously warned that she could be sent to jail.

It is the second time the 38-year-old has been convicted of such an offence.

The court was told Katona was struggling financially and had been forced to take her children to work because she did not have childcare.