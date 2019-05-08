Labour Brexit talks with government 'near collapse', writes Robert Peston

Cross-party talks to find a Brexit deal may be pronounced dead later today. Credit: PA

Labour's negotiations on a Brexit pact with the Government may well be pronounced dead today - partly because the party is launching its EU elections manifesto tomorrow and would presumably need to say something about a possible pact other than "don't know". To be clear, there are more talks between the two sides this evening. But those involved tell me they have no expectation a breakthrough will be seized from the jaws of futility. Simultaneously Labour's leadership is consulting "all the elements" in and connected to the party, so there's no great backlash from MPs or union leaders as and when the hopes of a Brexit compromise are officially abandoned - which could happen tonight. Corbyn is, for example, meeting loyalist MPs later. And presumably the general secretaries of the big unions will be contacted.

European Union flags fly outside the Houses of Parliament in Westminster. Credit: PA

One outstanding question is whether the party should now help the PM at least create the impression a process still exists to deliver Brexit, by providing assurances it won't be wilfully destructive, as and when she introduces the Withdrawal and Implementation Bill to the Commons. But given the sheer number of Tory and Labour MPs who hate the Withdrawal Agreement that will be enshrined in that bill - the Tories mainly because of the hated backstop, Labour MPs largely because they want a confirmatory referendum - it is difficult to see what Corbyn could deliver to May that would move her Brexit plans any meaningful distance from the mortuary.

Labour have been trying to find a deal with Theresa May's Conservative party. Credit: PA