Man in custody following seizure of cannabis and hand grenades

A man has been arrested after the seizure of two hand grenades and cannabis worth 2.5 million euro in Meath.

Gardai said the items were discovered during a raid at a property in Gormanston on Wednesday.

Officers from Ashbourne garda station and the Ballymun garda drugs unit took part in the operation.

The Defence Forces explosive ordnance disposal team was called to the scene to make the devices safe.

The man, who was arrested at the property, is being detained at Ashbourne garda station.