Never-before-seen footage of Queen of Soul Aretha Franklin performing in 1972

Never-before-seen footage of the late Queen of Soul, Aretha Franklin, performing a concert in 1972 has been released. The video captures a 29-year-old Ms Franklin singing in a sweltering baptist Church in Los Angeles, recording the biggest selling album of her career. The audience was ecstatic to hear 'Amazing Grace' and even Mick Jagger appears in the film.

Her record company had the idea of filming the recording like an early pop video but back then technical difficulties meant they couldn't match the music and the film up. The film was put on a shelf more than 30 years ago and never to be seen again - that's until some modern technology solved the problem.

Joe Boyd, the producer of 'Amazing Grace', is pleased to see the film has finally been released. Credit: ITV News

Joe Boyd, the producer of 'Amazing Grace', tells ITV News' Arts Editor Nina Nannar it's "very gratifying" to finally see the footage. "I had to sit there and watch this incredible two nights, the film of it put in a vault and get locked away and I thought it would never be seen," he said.

Mr Boyd added: "I think it meant a huge amount to her, she has brought that gospel technique, that gospel background, the routes of gospel into pop music and I think she felt now she was in a position to pay homage to that tradition."

The Shalom Chorale gospel choir performing ahead of a screening of Amazing Grace. Credit: ITV News