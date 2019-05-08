- ITV Report
-
Never-before-seen footage of Queen of Soul Aretha Franklin performing in 1972
- Video report by ITV News Arts Editor Nina Nannar
Never-before-seen footage of the late Queen of Soul, Aretha Franklin, performing a concert in 1972 has been released.
The video captures a 29-year-old Ms Franklin singing in a sweltering baptist Church in Los Angeles, recording the biggest selling album of her career.
The audience was ecstatic to hear 'Amazing Grace' and even Mick Jagger appears in the film.
Her record company had the idea of filming the recording like an early pop video but back then technical difficulties meant they couldn't match the music and the film up.
The film was put on a shelf more than 30 years ago and never to be seen again - that's until some modern technology solved the problem.
Joe Boyd, the producer of 'Amazing Grace', tells ITV News' Arts Editor Nina Nannar it's "very gratifying" to finally see the footage.
"I had to sit there and watch this incredible two nights, the film of it put in a vault and get locked away and I thought it would never be seen," he said.
Mr Boyd added: "I think it meant a huge amount to her, she has brought that gospel technique, that gospel background, the routes of gospel into pop music and I think she felt now she was in a position to pay homage to that tradition."
Performing ahead of a special screening of Amazing Grace on Wednesday, an award-winning choir said Aretha's film would make gospel more popular in the UK.
"I think with this [film] people will may more attention to gospel," a member of the Shalom Chorale gospel choir said.
The Queen of Soul died of pancreatic cancer on August 16, 2018 aged 76.
She sold more than 75 million records worldwide and won a large number of awards, including 18 Grammys.
Ms Franklin was also the first woman to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1987.