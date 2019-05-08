No title for Archie is ‘inspired by Harry’s struggles growing up’

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s decision not to use a title for their son will have been inspired by Harry’s own struggles growing up as a royal, an expert has said. Penny Junor said Harry would have “dearly liked to have been a normal boy” and wanted to give his baby the opportunities of an ordinary life that he never had. Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor is not an earl or a lord, but will be known simply as Archie, with Master as a prefix when required.

Archie Mountbatten-Windsor Credit: Dominic Lipinski/PA

Harry and Meghan’s son is not entitled to be a prince or an HRH, but could have used the courtesy title Earl of Dumbarton, or been Lord Archie Mountbatten-Windsor. Royal author Junor said of the decision: “It’s exactly what I would have expected from Harry. “He would have dearly liked to have been a normal boy growing up and found his title very difficult. “I think that his choice for his son is to let him have the kind of life that he didn’t have.”

Nine-year-old Harry arriving at Heathrow from Aberdeen with Prince William and their nanny Credit: Tim Ockenden/PA

Harry has always stressed the importance of wanting to be seen as normal. He confessed in 2017 that he once “wanted out” of the royal family. The former soldier said the time he spent in the Army, when he was “just Harry”, was “the best escape I’ve ever had” and he once considered giving up his title.

Harry, or just plain Captain Wales as he was known in the Army, on a tour of duty in Afghanistan Credit: John Stillwell/PA

“I felt I wanted out but then decided to stay in and work out a role for myself,” he said. The duke is close to his cousins Zara Tindall and Peter Phillips, and may have taken their experiences on board. Junor said: “He looked at his cousins and it was so much easier for them than for him. “He was constantly the centre of attention. His friends were targeted whenever he did anything wrong or misbehaved in any way. “We knew nothing about Zara or Peter Phillips when they growing up because they were ordinary children going to ordinary schools and were not being treated in any special way.”

Harry with his cousin Zara at the rugby Credit: David Davies/PA