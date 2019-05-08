'Archie is helping Britain to evolve': Nottingham Academy schoolchildren react to royal baby news

Prince Harry and Meghan introduced their newborn baby to the world for the first time in a photo call at Windsor Castle.

Among those keenly watching Wednesday's royal announcements were students at Nottingham Academy, where the Duke and Duchess of Sussex made their first official public engagement as a couple.

Some of the teenagers were even invited to the Sussexes royal wedding last year.

The schoolchildren told ITV News' Correspondent Rebecca Barry what the new baby means to them with one even saying Baby Archie is helping "Britain to evolve".

Other students commented on the royal baby's appearance adding: "I think he's going to have hazel eyes and smooth skin as well."