Persistent and heavy rain for most

A band of persistent and occasionally heavy rain will move northeastwards into northeast England and southeast Scotland by the evening, where it will become slow moving.

The rain will be accompanied by a freshening easterly wind which will make affected areas feel rather cold.

Across England and Wales the rain will clear to sunny spells and scattered showers.

These showers may be heavy and thundery at times during the afternoon, with the risk of hail.

Across northwest Scotland sunshine and scattered showers will persist throughout the day.

The top temperature will be 16 Celsius (60.8F).