Public and private bodies criticised for ‘lack of candour’ during Grenfell probe

Grenfell families have hit out at the “amnesia fix” of corporations during the public inquiry, and called the delay in bringing in urgent fire safety recommendations a farce. Private companies and public authorities who gave evidence last year were criticised for their “lack of candour” by bereaved families who called the approach “disrespectful”. Individuals from the Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea council, the tenant management organisation (TMO) responsible for the tower, police and fire service were quizzed during the inquiry’s first phase, while corporations involved in the refurbishment of the high-rise provided statements. A report by the charity Inquest, Family reflections on Grenfell: no voice left unheard, brought together bereaved families to reflect for the first time at a consultation day in February.

Credit: PA Graphics

Some 38 family members from 21 families attended, while others contributed in interviews and a survey, with the final report informed by the families of 55 of the 72 victims. All contributions were anonymised. One respondent said: “We all have lapses in memory. The bereaved and families from our side who went up to give evidence had an extraordinary level of recollection. “In comparison the corporate entities had an amnesia fix. The chair should have been stronger to say, ‘you have to try and recall’. “That’s such a disrespectful approach to those who have been affected.” Another person said: “It feels like certain people are being let off the hook, not being asked important questions. Now the first phase is finished. We don’t feel satisfied.” The families have criticised the informal mechanism by which their lawyers can raise questions they want asked of witnesses with the inquiry counsel – by passing them post-it notes. A further attendee said they were frustrated with witnesses saying “I don’t recall”, equating it to “no comment”. The families are calling for public and private bodies to adopt a duty of candour and sign up to the charter for families bereaved through public tragedy, which the local council has already adopted. They also want an independent panel to be put in place before hearings resume next year, a venue layout that keeps families at the centre of proceedings and the Government to help workers attend the inquiry without losing their annual leave. An interim report is due to be released by the inquiry in spring, but the Grenfell community has been given no firm date yet. Anyone criticised in the report will be offered advance right of reply through a process known as Maxwellisation. Inquest also identified “outrage and exasperation” that interim safety recommendations suggested by lawyers representing the families have so far failed to be implemented. These include abandoning the “stay-put” policy for buildings over 10 storeys, and ensuring each London borough has an aerial ladder.

Sir Martin Moore-Bick, chairman of the Grenfell public inquiry Credit: Stefan Rousseau/PA