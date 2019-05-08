Prince Harry and Meghan introduce baby son to the world at Windsor Castle

Prince Harry and Meghan have proudly introduced their newborn son to the world in a photo call at Windsor Castle, as new mum Meghan declared "it's been magic." The couple looked adoringly at their newborn son as they posed for pictures for the first time as a family of three. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are yet to announce what they have chosen to call their son, who was born on Monday. Meghan declared: "It's magic, its's pretty amazing, and I have the best two guys in the world, so I'm really happy." Speaking in St George's Hall at Windsor Castle as her husband held their two-day-old child, the duchess added: "He has the sweetest temperament, he is really calm and he's been the dream, it's been a special couple of days."

Proud parents Meghan and Harry introduce their new baby son to the world. Credit: PA

Asked how he found parenting, a clearly delighted Prince Harry said: "It's great. Parenting is amazing. "It's only been two and a half days, three days, but we're just so thrilled to have our own little bundle of joy and to be able to spend some precious times with him as he slowly, slowly starts to grow up." When asked who the baby takes after, Meghan said: "We're still trying to figure that out."

Prince Harry and Meghan posed with their son for the first time as a family of three. Credit: PA

Harry added: "Everyone says that babies change so much over two weeks we're basically monitoring how the changing process happens over this next month really. But his looks are changing every single day, so who knows." The duke joked "he's already got a little bit of facial hair." The couple revealed they will be introducing their new son to the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh after the photo call - the first members of the Royal family to meet the baby boy.

The couple showed off their son in St George's Hall in Windsor. Credit: PA

After much anticipation, the royal baby was born at 5.26am and weighed 7lb 3oz. Speaking hours after the birth, a beaming Prince Harry said both mother and baby were doing "incredibly well" as he spoke from Windsor Castle's Royal Mews. The duke revealed the gender of his son, who will be seventh in line to the throne, and said he is "absolutely to-die-for". He said: "I haven't been at many births, this is definitely my first birth but it was amazing, absolutely incredible. "I'm so incredibly proud of my wife and as every father and parent would ever say, your baby is absolutely amazing, but this little thing is absolutely to-die-for, so I'm just over the moon."

The couple have chosen to celebrate in private at their new home, Frogmore Cottage, over the past couple of days, before introducing their newborn to the public. Baby Sussex is the Queen's eight great-grandchild and Prince Charles' fourth grandchild.

A framed notice placed on an easel was displayed at Buckingham Palace announcing the birth. Credit: PA

Baby Sussex is the couple's first child. Credit: PA