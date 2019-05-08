Sexual harassment will be included in Government strategy to tackle violence

Sexual harassment will be included in the Government’s latest strategy to tackle violence against women and girls. Ministers have agreed that sexual harassment “creates an environment in which violence against women and girls is both hidden and normalised”. The Women and Equalities Committee had previously expressed “astonishment” that the most common form of violence against women — sexual harassment — was almost entirely overlooked in the strategy.

Maria Miller during debate on the bullying culture in the House of Commons Credit: PA

Amid the #MeToo and #TimesUp campaigns, the Government has looked again at the strategy and set out a new programme with a focus on sexual harassment as well as domestic abuse. Committee chairwoman Maria Miller welcomed the fresh approach to the issue, which she said “pervades the lives of women and girls” but often remains “invisible” to men. Ms Miller said evidence from women, police and researchers showed “cat-calling in the street, upskirting on public transport, misogynistic abuse online or sexual assault in pubs and clubs or at university” was very common.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

“Yet it is so everyday and routine that it is often invisible to those who don’t experience it,” she said. “I am therefore delighted the Government has accepted our key recommendation that this should be robustly tackled through its cross-government violence against women and girls strategy.” Ms Miller said she was also pleased the Government had responded positively to the majority of 20 recommendations from the committee, including on data collection, women’s safety on public transport, and media regulation.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

But she stressed concerns that there was not yet “a comprehensive programme of work in place” for preventing and addressing the problem She added: “This is just the start of the journey and Government departments, public bodies and local authorities now need to sit down with women’s groups and other experts and develop a comprehensive programme of work to make public places safe for all women and girls.” The original report cited surveys which found that 64% of women – rising to 85% among 18 to 24-year-olds – had experienced unwanted sexual attention in public places, with 35% reporting unwanted touching.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.