Tottenham MP David Lammy asks Corbyn to keep Champions League final day free

Tottenham MP David Lammy has asked Jeremy Corbyn to “make sure Theresa May doesn’t call another vote” on the day of the Champions League final.

Tottenham will feature in this year’s European showpiece game after stunning Ajax with a last-minute goal in the semi-final second leg between the two sides, and will face fellow Premier League side Liverpool in Madrid.

Labour leader and Arsenal fan Mr Corbyn congratulated both teams, tweeting: “Even an Arsenal fan can appreciate the astonishing performances by @LFC and @SpursOfficial over the last two nights.”