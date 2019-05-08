What the papers say – May 8

Rows over Brexit, a Ukip election candidate investigated over rape comments and royal baby speculation are among the front pages stories on Wednesday.

Many papers also feature images of Liverpool FC players and manager Jurgen Klopp after the side’s miraculous 4-0 win over Barcelona.

Leading with Brexit, the Financial Times reports that hopes for a deal between the Conservatives and Labour faded on Tuesday after Downing Street set August 1 as the new date for Britain to the leave the EU.