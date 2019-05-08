Woman with ovarian cancer ‘fobbed off’ by doctors

A patient with ovarian cancer has said she was “fobbed off” by family doctors, as a new report warns of a postcode lottery in diagnosis.

Jennie Allen, 57, from south west London, was told she had a bladder infection and food intolerances, before finally being sent for tests and being diagnosed with stage three ovarian cancer.

Her story comes as the charity Target Ovarian Cancer publishes a report warning of a postcode lottery in the early diagnosis of ovarian cancer across England.

The disease, which kills more than 4,000 women in the UK each year, can be difficult to detect due to symptoms which are vague, such as bloating and fatigue.

The new report, which looked at the performance of Clinical Commissioning Groups (CCGs) in England, found that some diagnosed just 29% of ovarian cancer at early stages one and two.

The England average is 42%, with the top performing CCGs managing 56%.