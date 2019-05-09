Archie’s debut: How papers at home and abroad report the royal baby arrival

Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s baby son, graces front pages at home and abroad on Thursday.

The infant royal was introduced to the world by his proud parents at Windsor Castle on Wednesday.

In the UK the Daily Mail, the Daily Mirror, the Daily Express, The Sun and Metro all dedicate their front pages to the baby, who was pictured with the Queen, the Duke of Edinburgh, and grandmother Doria Ragland.

“Aaahh! It’s Archie the Adorable!” exclaims the Mail, while The Sun plays on the youngster’s middle name, saying: “Meghan and Harry present Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor or… Archie Harry’s Son.”