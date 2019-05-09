England becomes first country to provide all finalists in Europe's top football competitions

The Europa League final will be played by Arsenal and Chelsea in Azerbaijan and the Champions League final will feature Liverpool and Spurs. Credit: PA

England has become the first country to provide all the finalists in both European competitions in the same season after Chelsea and Arsenal reached the Europa League final. Chelsea fans were forced to endure a nerve-wracking semi-final in Stamford Bridge as Eintracht Frankfurt forced a penalty shootout which ended 4-3 to the south London team. Eden Hazard converted the winning penalty, in what could be his final appearance at Stamford Bridge, after Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga saved two penalties.

Chelsea beat Frankfurt in a dramatic penalty shootout. Credit: PA

Arsenal's path to the final was more straightforward, beating Valencia 4-2 thanks to a hat trick from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to complete a 7-3 win on aggregate. The results make up a huge statement for English football with Liverpool and Tottenham also reaching the final of a European competition. Both sides overturned three-goal aggregate deficits at various stages of their semi-finals against Barcelona and Ajax. The Europa League final will be staged in Baku, Azerbaijan, on May 29.

Arsenal provided their fans with a much more relaxed evening. Credit: PA