- ITV Report
England becomes first country to provide all finalists in Europe's top football competitions
England has become the first country to provide all the finalists in both European competitions in the same season after Chelsea and Arsenal reached the Europa League final.
Chelsea fans were forced to endure a nerve-wracking semi-final in Stamford Bridge as Eintracht Frankfurt forced a penalty shootout which ended 4-3 to the south London team.
Eden Hazard converted the winning penalty, in what could be his final appearance at Stamford Bridge, after Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga saved two penalties.
Arsenal's path to the final was more straightforward, beating Valencia 4-2 thanks to a hat trick from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to complete a 7-3 win on aggregate.
The results make up a huge statement for English football with Liverpool and Tottenham also reaching the final of a European competition.
Both sides overturned three-goal aggregate deficits at various stages of their semi-finals against Barcelona and Ajax.
The Europa League final will be staged in Baku, Azerbaijan, on May 29.
It looks like Arsenal will need to win the Europa League to get into next season's Champions League as they probably won't finish in the top four of the Premier League.
Chelsea are already guaranteed a top-four finish.
Arsenal fans will be hoping they have the edge with an experienced Europa League winning manager.
Unai Emery was a three-time winner of the Europa League with Sevilla, from 2014-16.
Now he's got a chance of winning it again in his first season as Arsenal manager after becoming the first coach to get to the final of the competition on four occasions.