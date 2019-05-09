Comedian Freddie Star dies aged 76, according to reports

A post on Facebook and Twitter pages claiming to belong to Starr appeared to confirm the news.

Starr, a household name who rose to fame in the 1970s, was found dead at his home in Spain, The Sun said.

The comedian Freddie Starr has died at the age of 76, according to reports.

A post said: “This is Freddie’s manager Just to confirm Freddie has passed away. R.i.p to our greatest comedian of all time.”

He tweeted: “Just heard the news. Freddie Starr was the greatest.”

Actor Bobby Davro said on Twitter that Starr was “one of our greatest comedy talents”.

He wrote: “I’ve just heard that Freddie Starr has died. He was the funniest man I have ever seen. I’m so sad we have lost one of our greatest comedy talents. RIP Freddie.”

Merseyside-born Starr was the lead singer of the Merseybeat group the Midniters during the 1960s and rose to national prominence in the early 1970s after appearing on Opportunity Knocks.

He was known by fans for his eccentric and often unpredictable behaviour.

In 1986, he was famously at the centre of one of the best known newspaper headlines when The Sun splashed with: “Freddie Starr ate my hamster.”

The story claimed Starr placed the small creature between two slices of bread and ate it at a friend’s home after returning from a performance in Manchester.

But in his 2001 autobiography Unwrapped, Starr said the incident never took place.

During the 1990s, he starred in several TV shows including Freddie Starr (1993–94), The Freddie Starr Show (1996–98) and An Audience with Freddie Starr in 1996.

He took part in the 2011 series of I’m a Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here but dropped out due to ill health.