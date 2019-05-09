Radio DJ Danny Baker has been fired by BBC after royal baby monkey tweet

Radio broadcaster Danny Baker has been fired from BBC Radio 5 Live. Credit: PA

Broadcaster Danny Baker has been fired from BBC Radio 5 Live after tweeting a joke about Prince Harry and Meghan's son using a picture of a monkey. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex revealed they have named their newborn son, who was born on Monday, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor. Radio DJ Baker made a joke about the birth, tweeting a black and white photo showing a well-dressed man and woman holding hands with a suited chimpanzee. He captioned it: "Royal baby leaves hospital." Meghan's mother is African American and Meghan is of mixed race heritage. The Radio DJ confirmed his sacking in a tweet saying: "Just got fired from @bbc5live. For the record - it was red sauce. Always."

A BBC spokesman said: "This was a serious error of judgement and goes against the values we as a station aim to embody. "Danny's a brilliant broadcaster but will no longer be presenting a weekly show with us." The tweet triggered a backlash and allegations of racism and the radio presenter later deleted the post and apologised. After announcing he had been fired, Baker criticised the way it was handled by his radio bosses, saying he had been thrown "under a bus". "The call to fire me from @bbc5live was a masterclass of pompous faux-gravity," he tweeted. "Took a tone that said I actually meant that ridiculous tweet and the BBC must uphold blah blah blah. Literally threw me under the bus. Could hear the suits knees knocking." And he added: "Now it's started raining. Perfect." In another tweet he said: "Would have used same stupid pic for any other Royal birth or Boris Johnson kid or even one of my own. It's a funny image. (Though not of course in that context.) Enormous mistake, for sure. Grotesque. Anyway, here's to ya Archie, Sorry mate."

