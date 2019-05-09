David Beckham handed six-month driving ban after using phone at the wheel

The former footballer got out of a black car and walked past photographers into the court building.

He was reported for the offence after being spotted by a member of the public using his phone at the wheel of his Bentley in London's West End.

David Beckham has been disqualified from driving for six months after receiving six points for using his phone at the wheel.

Beckham, 43, had already pleaded guilty by post to using the device while driving in Great Portland Street on November 21.

In court on Thursday, District Judge Catherine Moore told the footballer that he would be disqualified from driving as she gave him six additional points to the six he already had for previous speeding matters.

As well as losing his licence, Beckham was also fined £750, ordered to pay £100 to prosecution costs and a £75 surcharge fee within seven days.

Prosecutor Matthew Spratt said Beckham was photographed by a member of public as he drove in "slowly moving" traffic while holding a phone.

He said: "Instead of looking straight forward, paying attention to the road, he appeared to be looking at his lap."

He added: "He (the witness) says that the defendant was operating a handheld device at knee level.

"At that moment a photograph was taken.

"The defendant was holding the mobile phone in the upright position."

Gerrard Tyrrell, mitigating, said his client was travelling slowly and has "no recollection of the day in question or this particular incident".

He added: "There is no excuse for what took place but his view is as he cannot remember... he's going to plead guilty and that's what he's done."

Two months before he was reported for the offence, Beckham was criticised after avoiding prosecution on a speeding charge because of a technicality.

Beckham accepted he drove a loaned Bentley at 59mph in a 40mph zone in west London in January last year.