Denver becomes first US city to decriminalise magic mushrooms

Denver has become the first US city to decriminalise psilocybin, the psychoactive ingredient in magic mushrooms, following a public vote. Decriminalisation led by a slim 51%, according to preliminary figures on Tuesday’s election released by Denver’s Election Division. As many as 1,300 votes still remain to be counted, but that figure was not enough to swing the vote the other way, division spokesman Alton Dillard said.

Final election results will be released on May 16, he said. “I think today’s outcome really demonstrates that the conversation is going to continue, and the world is ready for it,” said Cindy Sovine, chief political strategist for the campaign to decriminalise the drug. “Psychedelics are already here. Now we can start to have the conversation about using them mindfully,” she added.

The vote means Denver is the first city to decriminalise magic mushrooms Credit: David Zalubowski/AP