Fashion editor Glenda Bailey to be made a Dame at Buckingham Palace

Fashion magazine editor Glenda Bailey will be among those collecting honours in an investiture ceremony at Buckingham Palace on Thursday.

The Harper’s Bazaar editor-in-chief, who was presented an OBE in 2008, will be made a dame for services to UK prosperity, charity, fashion and journalism.

The award will be presented by the Duke of Cambridge.

Ms Bailey was appointed Harper’s Bazaar editor in 2001 after a spell with the US edition of monthly magazine Marie Claire, which became the first in the United States to be given the Amnesty award for International Journalism.

Meanwhile, musician Nitin Sawhney and artist Yinka Shonibare are among those to be awarded a CBE.