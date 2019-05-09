Four arrested under terror legislation by police investigating murder of Lyra McKee

Two teenagers and two men have been arrested under terror legislation by police investigating the death of Lyra McKee.

The 29-year-old journalist was shot in the head while observing rioting in Londonderry last month.

Dissident republican group the New IRA said its members carried out the killing.

On Thursday, the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) confirmed four males aged 15, 18, 38 and 51, were arrested in Derry under terrorism legislation as part of their murder investigation.

They have been taken to the serious crime suite in Musgrave Station, Belfast where they are currently being questioned by detectives.