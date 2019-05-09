- ITV Report
Four arrested under terror legislation by police investigating murder of Lyra McKee
Two teenagers and two men have been arrested under terror legislation by police investigating the death of Lyra McKee.
The 29-year-old journalist was shot in the head while observing rioting in Londonderry last month.
Dissident republican group the New IRA said its members carried out the killing.
On Thursday, the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) confirmed four males aged 15, 18, 38 and 51, were arrested in Derry under terrorism legislation as part of their murder investigation.
They have been taken to the serious crime suite in Musgrave Station, Belfast where they are currently being questioned by detectives.
Detective Superintendent Jason Murphy said the arrests came after searches at four houses.
“As part of this morning’s operation detectives carried out searches at four houses in the city and arrested four people in connection with the violence which was orchestrated on the streets of Creggan on the evening of Lyra McKee’s murder,” he said.
“They are currently in custody where they are being questioned.
“I want to thank the public for the widespread support we have received to date, including more than 140 people who have provided images, footage and other details via our dedicated major incident public portal.
“I still want to hear from anyone who can tell us anything they know."
- Anyone with information should contact PSNI on 101, or you can anonymously provide information to independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111
- People can also upload any footage that they have to PSNI's major incident public portal