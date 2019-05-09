London Bridge victim's girlfriend had 'premonitions' of terror attack

Xavier Thomas was killed during the London Bridge terror attack. Credit: PA

The girlfriend of one of the London Bridge victims has told his inquest she had a "premonition" of being involved in a terror attack. Christine Delcros was walking along the bridge with father-of-two Xavier Thomas when they were mowed down by terrorists in a hired van on the evening of June 3, 2017. Ms Delcros was badly injured while Mr Thomas, 44, was catapulted over the bridge and into the River Thames. The Frenchman was found dead three days later, with the cause of death registered as immersion.

Speaking at the hearing today, an emotional Ms Delcros told the Old Bailey: "I told him I did not know. I had so many premonitions about terror attacks from the day before and I could feel it. “But I did not tell him, in fact, and to please me he started searching on his phone for another place but it is late now. "He said, ‘that’s OK, it’s a magnificent view’, and he had planned everything properly accordingly and not to disappoint him I said OK. “I just called my daughter and he has a younger son so he called his son and after that we went. After that I do not remember at the time of the van.” Ms Delcros said she remembered being on the bridge and realising something was "not normal".

Christine Delcros gave evidence at the Old Bailey this morning. Credit: PA

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

“Suddenly I was under the impression there was a lot of light and a van that mounted the pavement in the exact fashion to make sure they were not going to miss us. “I just heard myself say to myself, ‘that’s how one dies, that’s it’.” Crying, she went on: “I thought that I had died, that the curtain had fallen. To me I was dead. I said to myself that’s how one dies and I have no recollection of the crash. “It was only light when I woke up.” As she was receiving help from passersby, she said: "I could hear some voices, I was no longer there. "I had my whole head with me but I was no longer using my body. I was going. I thought I would never get out of that light. I would stay there for ever.” Asked by counsel for the coroner Jonathan Hough QC if she wanted to add to her evidence, she said: “I’m madly in love with Xavier.”

Khuram Butt, Rachid Redouane and Youssef Zaghba Credit: Metropolitan Police/PA