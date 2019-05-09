Green campaigners demand more deposit return schemes

Environmentalists in Scotland are joining forces with campaigners across the globe to urge more countries to adopt a deposit return scheme for drinks cans and bottles.

The day of action for a “clean planet” comes less than 24 hours after Scotland became the first part of the UK to announce details of such a scheme.

Environment Secretary Roseanna Cunningham told MSPs on Wednesday that a 20p deposit will be placed on PET plastic bottles – used for soft drinks and water – glass bottles and steel/aluminium drinks cans.

The initiative is expected to be up and running within the next two years, she added.