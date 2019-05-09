How Brexit Party was almost pitched against a sole referendum candidate in Peterborough writes Peston

Femi Oluwole, of our Our Future Our Choice, the influential young campaigner for a people's vote, came within a whisker of being the single pro-referendum candidate in the Peterborough by-election.

He was a candidate until just two hours before the official deadline for registering - and as a consequence none of the Change UK, the Liberal Democrats, the Greens or Renew would have fielded independent candidates.

However he pulled out at the last moment, because - he tells me - he became concerned that if he had run, Labour's vote would have been significantly reduced and that might have led to electoral success for Nigel Farage's Brexit Party.