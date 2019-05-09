Irish parliament declares climate emergency

Ireland has become the second country in the world to declare a climate emergency.

The Irish parliament made the decision on Thursday evening after an amendment to a parliamentary climate action report was agreed by both the Government and the opposition parties.

It comes as EU leaders put action on climate change at the top of the agenda in the next five years.

Climate Action Minister Richard Bruton said climate change has been “rightly” described as the greatest challenge facing humanity.

“We’re reaching a tipping point in respect of climate deterioration,” he said.

“Things will deteriorate very rapidly unless we move very swiftly and the window of opportunity to do that is fast closing.”

He added that urgency had been injected into the debate by the protests by school students calling for action from parliaments around the world.

“It is justified that a level of urgency be injected into this debate,” he said.

“When we speak of an emergency people often think of something unexpected that can be resolved through a sustained effort for a relatively short time. This is not an emergency of that sort. This is a much more challenging emergency in that we must change our behaviour in profound ways and do so on a sustained basis.”