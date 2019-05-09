- ITV Report
-
Liverpool accused of 'jinxing' trophy chances after two possible victory parades announced
Football fans have taken aim at Liverpool FC after the city's council announced plans for two open-top bus parade - before the club has won any silverware.
Following the Reds' stunning comeback against Barcelona on Tuesday, the council announced its proposed route for two parades - one to take place on May 13 if the club wins the Premier League, and the other to be held on June 2, if it wins the Champions League.
Supporters of Liverpool have accused the club of "jinxing" their trophy chances, while rival fans have accused the club of arrogance for assuming the Reds will end the club's trophy drought.
Dan Williamson wrote: "Two parades? Have Liverpool learnt nothing from 2014?"
City fan Paul Doleman accused Liverpool of being "classless and disrespectful" for announcing their open-top bus parade.
Spurs season ticket holder Russell Levy wrote: "How embarrassing and presumptuous."
A Tottenham Hotspur fan account posted: "Planning is understandable but surely to hell you keep it to yourself. Hopefully they’ve jinxed it
Other fans were less forgiving, with one tweeting: "The Liverpool arrogance remains strong... Announcing their open top bus parade before they've won anything!
"Talk about setting yourself up for a fall! The only club to pre book a victory parade!" Matthew Reilly said.
Both parades would start at 4pm, and would see the Liverpool FC team parade their newly acquired trophy on an open top bus, along Liverpool’s UNESCO World Heritage Waterfront.
Mayor of Liverpool Joe Anderson said: “Whichever team you support, there is no doubting the positive impact sporting success for each of our clubs has on the city, not just economically but also in terms of a feel-good factor.
"It rightly generates huge pride and attracts massive international attention. If the Reds win one or two trophies, they will receive a well-deserved heroes’ welcome and we will put on a show to make the city proud."
A Liverpool City Council spokesperson said: “It would be irresponsible of us not to let people know where and when a parade could take place, given that it will attract hundreds of thousands of people to an already busy city.
"Having information in advance allows people to plan their journeys accordingly and for fans to work out where they want to stand along the route in order to be part of the celebrations.”
Liverpool City Council made similar plans after making the Champions League final in 2018, however the parade was scrapped after the club was beaten 3-1 by Real Madrid.