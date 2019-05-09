Liverpool accused of 'jinxing' trophy chances after two possible victory parades announced

Liverpool players celebrate after beating Barcelona to progress in the Champions League. Credit: PA

Football fans have taken aim at Liverpool FC after the city's council announced plans for two open-top bus parade - before the club has won any silverware. Following the Reds' stunning comeback against Barcelona on Tuesday, the council announced its proposed route for two parades - one to take place on May 13 if the club wins the Premier League, and the other to be held on June 2, if it wins the Champions League. Supporters of Liverpool have accused the club of "jinxing" their trophy chances, while rival fans have accused the club of arrogance for assuming the Reds will end the club's trophy drought.

Dan Williamson wrote: "Two parades? Have Liverpool learnt nothing from 2014?" City fan Paul Doleman accused Liverpool of being "classless and disrespectful" for announcing their open-top bus parade.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Spurs season ticket holder Russell Levy wrote: "How embarrassing and presumptuous." A Tottenham Hotspur fan account posted: "Planning is understandable but surely to hell you keep it to yourself. Hopefully they’ve jinxed it

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Other fans were less forgiving, with one tweeting: "The Liverpool arrogance remains strong... Announcing their open top bus parade before they've won anything! "Talk about setting yourself up for a fall! The only club to pre book a victory parade!" Matthew Reilly said.

Mo Salah, Jurgen Klopp and Virgil Van Dijk celebrate after beating Barcelona. Credit: PA

Both parades would start at 4pm, and would see the Liverpool FC team parade their newly acquired trophy on an open top bus, along Liverpool’s UNESCO World Heritage Waterfront.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.