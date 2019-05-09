North Korea launches 'unidentified projectile' days after missile launch

North Korea has carried out a number of missile tests in the past few days. Credit: AP

North Korea has launched at least one unidentified projectile from the west of the country, South Korea's military has confirmed. It marks the second such launch in the last five days, and is being interpreted that possible nuclear disarmament from Pyongyang could be off the table. In a statement, South Korea's military chiefs said they were still analysing North Korea's launch, which took place in the Sino-ri area of North Pyogan province.

The most recent launch came just hours after North Korea confirmed through its state media that it had successfully launched short-range ballistic missiles and rocket artillery. Analysts have said if the North returns to testing longer-range banned ballistic missiles, it could mark an end to diplomatic talks between Trump and the Kim regime.

TV footage of missiles showing at Seoul Railway Station. Credit: Ahn Young-joon/AP