- ITV Report
-
North Korea launches 'unidentified projectile' days after missile launch
North Korea has launched at least one unidentified projectile from the west of the country, South Korea's military has confirmed.
It marks the second such launch in the last five days, and is being interpreted that possible nuclear disarmament from Pyongyang could be off the table.
In a statement, South Korea's military chiefs said they were still analysing North Korea's launch, which took place in the Sino-ri area of North Pyogan province.
The most recent launch came just hours after North Korea confirmed through its state media that it had successfully launched short-range ballistic missiles and rocket artillery.
Analysts have said if the North returns to testing longer-range banned ballistic missiles, it could mark an end to diplomatic talks between Trump and the Kim regime.
A summit earlier this year between the two world leaders collapsed after the North wanted sanctions relief in return for disarmament, steps which the US deemed inadequate.
The US and South Korean officials described what North Korea fired as "projectiles", a broader term which covers both missiles and artillery pieces.
On Saturday, it was confirmed North Korea had launched a new solid-fuel missile seemingly modeled on Russia's Iskander short-range ballistic missile system.
Observers say the North could fire more missiles in an attempt to put pressure on the US, while others say Pyongyang won't fire medium-range missiles unless it intends to abandon diplomacy for good and risk facing fresh UN sanctions.
North Korea last carried out a major missile test back in November 2017 when it tested an intercontinental ballistic missile as a possible show of force that its missiles could reach the US mainland.